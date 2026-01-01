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Kensho Ono
Kensho Ono Kensho Ono
Kinoafisha Persons Kensho Ono

Kensho Ono

Kensho Ono

Date of Birth
5 October 1989
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actor
Height
170 cm (5 ft 7 in)
Actor type
Action hero, The Adventurer, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure 8.8
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure (2012)
Dokutaa Sutoon 8.6
Dokutaa Sutoon (2019)
Tatsuki Fujimoto 17-26 8.4
Tatsuki Fujimoto 17-26 (2025)

Filmography

In the Clear Moonlit Dusk 8.2
In the Clear Moonlit Dusk
Anime, Romantic 2026, Japan
Daemons of the Shadow Realm
Daemons of the Shadow Realm
Action, Anime, Fantasy 2026, Japan
MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM HATHAWAY The Sorcery of Nymph Circe 7
MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM HATHAWAY The Sorcery of Nymph Circe Kidō senshi Gandamu senkōnohasau~ei kirukē no majo
Animation, Sci-Fi, War, Drama 2026, Japan
Watch trailer
Lazarus 6.9
Lazarus
Anime, Sci-Fi 2025, Japan
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes 7
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes
Anime, Action, Fantasy 2025, Japan
Li'l Miss Vampire Can't Suck Right
Li'l Miss Vampire Can't Suck Right
Anime, Comedy, Romantic 2025, Japan
I Have a Crush at Work 7.1
I Have a Crush at Work
Comedy, Anime, Romantic 2025, Japan
Your Forma 5.7
Your Forma
Anime 2025, Japan
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