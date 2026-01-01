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Filmography
Kensho Ono
Kensho Ono
Kinoafisha
Persons
Kensho Ono
Kensho Ono
Kensho Ono
Date of Birth
5 October 1989
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actor
Height
170 cm (5 ft 7 in)
Actor type
Action hero
,
The Adventurer
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
8.8
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure
(2012)
8.6
Dokutaa Sutoon
(2019)
8.4
Tatsuki Fujimoto 17-26
(2025)
Filmography
8.2
In the Clear Moonlit Dusk
Anime, Romantic
2026, Japan
Daemons of the Shadow Realm
Action, Anime, Fantasy
2026, Japan
7
MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM HATHAWAY The Sorcery of Nymph Circe
Kidō senshi Gandamu senkōnohasau~ei kirukē no majo
Animation, Sci-Fi, War, Drama
2026, Japan
Watch trailer
6.9
Lazarus
Anime, Sci-Fi
2025, Japan
7
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes
Anime, Action, Fantasy
2025, Japan
Li'l Miss Vampire Can't Suck Right
Anime, Comedy, Romantic
2025, Japan
7.1
I Have a Crush at Work
Comedy, Anime, Romantic
2025, Japan
5.7
Your Forma
Anime
2025, Japan
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