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Poster of MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM HATHAWAY The Sorcery of Nymph Circe
MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM HATHAWAY The Sorcery of Nymph Circe - trailer [subtitled]
Kinoafisha Films MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM HATHAWAY The Sorcery of Nymph Circe

MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM HATHAWAY The Sorcery of Nymph Circe

, 2026
Kidō senshi Gandamu senkōnohasau~ei kirukē no majo
Japan / Animation, Sci-Fi, War, Drama
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Poster of MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM HATHAWAY The Sorcery of Nymph Circe
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MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM HATHAWAY The Sorcery of Nymph Circe - trailer [subtitled]
MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM HATHAWAY The Sorcery of Nymph Circe  trailer [subtitled]

Synopsis

The year is U.C.0105, twelve years after Char's Rebellion. "MAFTY" has begun resisting the Federation government's tyrannical rule by assassinating its ministers. Its leader is actually Hathaway Noa, the son of Bright Noa, who fought in the One Year War alongside Amuro Ray. Haunted by past trauma, Hathaway is drawn to a mysterious girl named Gigi Andalucia, whose strange powers stir memories within him. While swayed by her cryptic words, he continues preparing for MAFTY's mission -- the attack on the Adelaide Conference. Kenneth Sleg of the Earth Federation Forces prepares a defense operation for the Adelaide Conference and a plan to eliminate MAFTY and is approached by Handley Yoxon of the Criminal Police Organization with a secret proposal. As Hathaway and Kenneth pursue their respective goals, Gigi also sets off for Hong Kong to fulfill her own role.

Cast

Kensho Ono
Kensho Ono
Reina Ueda
Reina Ueda
Jun'ichi Suwabe
Jun'ichi Suwabe
Soma Saito
Kenjiro Tsuda
Kenjiro Tsuda
Yui Ishikawa
Yui Ishikawa
Director Shûkô Murase
Writer Yoshiyuki Tomino, Hajime Yatate, Yasuyuki Muto
Composer Hiroyuki Sawano
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Japan
Runtime 1 hour 55 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 30 January 2026
Release date
13 March 2026 Hong Kong IIA
30 January 2026 Japan
9 May 2026 New Zealand
22 April 2026 South Korea 15
13 March 2026 Taiwan
15 May 2026 USA

Cartoon rating

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Film Trailers

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MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM HATHAWAY The Sorcery of Nymph Circe - trailer [subtitled]
MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM HATHAWAY The Sorcery of Nymph Circe Trailer [subtitled]
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