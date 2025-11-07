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Poster of Tatsuki Fujimoto 17-26
8.4
Kinoafisha Films Tatsuki Fujimoto 17-26
8.4

Tatsuki Fujimoto 17-26

, 2025
Tatsuki Fujimoto 17-26
Japan / Animation, Drama, Fantasy / 18+
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Poster of Tatsuki Fujimoto 17-26
8.4
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

Renowned for Fire Punch, Chainsaw Man, and Look Back, genius manga artist Tatsuki Fujimoto brings to life eight of his representative short stories created between the ages of 17 and 26. These stories explore youthful romance, chaos, madness, and the complex emotional ties between people, now vividly adapted as animation! PART 1 focuses on the animated collection of 17-21, includes: A Couple Clucking Chickens Were Still Kickin' in the Schoolyard, depicting the deep bond between two individuals after humanity's extinction; Sasaki Stopped a Bullet, a tale of a boy's explosive impulses; Love is Blind, a wild sci-fi romantic comedy on a cosmic scale; Shikaku, a love story of a crazy girl assassin.

Cast

Chika Anzai
Chieko Kawaguchi
Kana Hanazawa
Kana Hanazawa
Shikaku ('Shikaku')
Shun Horie
Ibuki ('Love is Blind')
Mitsuo Iwata
Mitsuo Iwata
Masatoshi Endo
Maki Kawase
Maki Kawase
Rie
Toshiyuki Morikawa
Toshiyuki Morikawa
Nick Carson
Toshihide
Nick Carson
Toshihide
Nick Carson
Toshihide
Yuuki Sakakihara
Toshihide
Brittany Cox
Chieko Kawaguchi
Kensho Ono
Kensho Ono
Yuto
Director Naoya Andô, Osamu Honma, Nobukage Kimura, Seishirô Nagaya
Writer Naoya Andô, Seishirô Nagaya, Tatsuki Fujimoto
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Japan
Runtime 1 hour 8 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 7 November 2025
World premiere 7 November 2025
Worldwide Gross $187,730
Production Avex Pictures, Shueisha, Amazon MGM Studios
Based on “Tatsuki Fujimoto Before Chainsaw Man” (Tatsuki Fujimoto, 2021)
Also known as
Tatsuki Fujimoto 17-26, Tatsuki Fujimoto Anthologie 17-26, Tatsuki Fujimoto: Historias cortas 17-26, Тацуки Фудзимото: С 17 до 26, 藤本タツキ 17-26, 藤本樹 17-26

Cartoon rating

8.4
Rate 10 votes
7.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025  Best Animated Films 
Updated 31 October 2025
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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