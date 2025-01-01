Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Niecy Nash
Awards
Awards and nominations of Niecy Nash
Niecy Nash
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Niecy Nash
Golden Globes, USA 2023
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Television Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Television Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree