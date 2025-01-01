Menu
Dana Delany Awards

Awards and nominations of Dana Delany

Dana Delany
Golden Globes, USA 1991 Golden Globes, USA 1991
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1990 Golden Globes, USA 1990
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1992 Primetime Emmy Awards 1992
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1989 Primetime Emmy Awards 1989
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2001 Primetime Emmy Awards 2001
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1991 Primetime Emmy Awards 1991
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1990 Primetime Emmy Awards 1990
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
