Camryn Manheim
Awards
Awards and nominations of Camryn Manheim
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Camryn Manheim
Golden Globes, USA 1999
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2006
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1998
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2005
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1999
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
