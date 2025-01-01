Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Camryn Manheim Awards

Awards and nominations of Camryn Manheim

Camryn Manheim
Golden Globes, USA 1999 Golden Globes, USA 1999
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2006 Golden Globes, USA 2006
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1998 Primetime Emmy Awards 1998
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2005 Primetime Emmy Awards 2005
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1999 Primetime Emmy Awards 1999
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
