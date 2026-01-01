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Leigh Whannell
Leigh Whannell
Kinoafisha
Persons
Leigh Whannell
Leigh Whannell
Leigh Whannell
Date of Birth
17 January 1977
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor, Writer, Producer
Actor type
Horror actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Science-fiction hero
Popular Films
7.8
Upgrade
(2018)
7.6
Saw
(2004)
7.5
Insidious
(2011)
Tickets
Filmography
Untitled Sony/Blumhouse Insidious
Untitled Sony/Blumhouse Insidious
Horror, Detective, Thriller
2026, Great Britain
Watch trailer
5.7
Wolf Man
Wolf Man
Horror
2024, USA
Watch trailer
6.5
Insidious: The Red Door
Insidious: The Red Door
Horror
2023, USA
Watch trailer
6.9
The Invisible Man
The Invisible Man
Horror, Sci-Fi
2020, USA
Watch trailer
7.8
Upgrade
Upgrade
Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller
2018, Australia
Watch trailer
6.6
Insidious: Chapter 4
Insidious 4: The Last Key
Horror, Thriller, Mystery
2017, USA
Watch trailer
7.3
78/52
78/52
Documentary
2017, USA
4.4
Keep Watching
Keep Watching
Horror, Thriller
2017, USA
Show more
News about Leigh Whannell’s private life
We didn’t Expect this: Why did ‘Wolf Man’ Switch to a Digital Release so Quickly?
A Selection of Horror Films rom January 2025, Available to Stream Online: These 5 Movies Captivate Even the Most Critical of Cinephiles
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