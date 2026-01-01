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Leigh Whannell
Leigh Whannell Leigh Whannell
Kinoafisha Persons Leigh Whannell

Leigh Whannell

Leigh Whannell

Date of Birth
17 January 1977
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor, Writer, Producer
Actor type
Horror actor, Thriller hero, Science-fiction hero

Popular Films

Upgrade 7.8
Upgrade (2018)
Saw 7.6
Saw (2004)
Insidious 7.5
Insidious (2011)

Filmography

Untitled Sony/Blumhouse Insidious
Untitled Sony/Blumhouse Insidious Untitled Sony/Blumhouse Insidious
Horror, Detective, Thriller 2026, Great Britain
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Wolf Man 5.7
Wolf Man Wolf Man
Horror 2024, USA
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Insidious: The Red Door 6.5
Insidious: The Red Door Insidious: The Red Door
Horror 2023, USA
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The Invisible Man 6.9
The Invisible Man The Invisible Man
Horror, Sci-Fi 2020, USA
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Upgrade 7.8
Upgrade Upgrade
Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller 2018, Australia
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Insidious: Chapter 4 6.6
Insidious: Chapter 4 Insidious 4: The Last Key
Horror, Thriller, Mystery 2017, USA
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78/52 7.3
78/52 78/52
Documentary 2017, USA
Keep Watching 4.4
Keep Watching Keep Watching
Horror, Thriller 2017, USA
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News about Leigh Whannell’s private life
Stills from the movie 'Wolf Man' (2024)
We didn’t Expect this: Why did ‘Wolf Man’ Switch to a Digital Release so Quickly?
globallookpress.com — stills from the movie 'Wolf man' (2025)
A Selection of Horror Films rom January 2025, Available to Stream Online: These 5 Movies Captivate Even the Most Critical of Cinephiles
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