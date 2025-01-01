Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Millie Bobby Brown Awards

Awards and nominations of Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2018 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2018
Best Performance in a Show
Winner
Best Kiss
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2017 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2017
Best Performance in a Show
Winner
Best Hero
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2023 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2023
Best Fight
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
