Millie Bobby Brown
Awards
Awards and nominations of Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Millie Bobby Brown
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2018
Best Performance in a Show
Winner
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2017
Best Performance in a Show
Winner
Best Hero
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2023
Best Fight
Nominee
Best Fight
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
