Voennyy fitnes poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Voennyy fitnes

Voennyy fitnes (2016 - 2016)

Военный фитнес 18+
Production year 2016
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 51 minutes
TV channel Матч ТВ
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Cast
Anastasiya Pronina
Anastasiya Pronina
Danila Yakushev
Danila Yakushev
Konstantin Solovyov
Konstantin Solovyov
Andrey Harybin
Andrey Harybin
Mariya Starotorzhskaya
Mariya Starotorzhskaya
Dmitriy Sokolov
Dmitriy Sokolov
Seasons
Voennyy fitnes - Season 1 Season 1
2016, 2 episodes
 
Stills
