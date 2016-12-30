Menu
Voennyy fitnes (2016 - 2016)
Военный фитнес
18+
Comedy
Sport
Romantic
Production year
2016
Country
Russia
Total seasons
1 season
Episode duration
51 minutes
TV channel
Матч ТВ
Runtime
1 hour 42 minutes
Cast
Cast
Anastasiya Pronina
Danila Yakushev
Konstantin Solovyov
Andrey Harybin
Mariya Starotorzhskaya
Dmitriy Sokolov
Series rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Seasons
Season 1
2016,
2 episodes
Stills
