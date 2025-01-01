Menu
Kinoafisha
Persons
Denis O'Hare
Awards
Awards and nominations of Denis O'Hare
Awards and nominations of Denis O'Hare
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2012
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
