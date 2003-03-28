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Liisa Koppel Liisa Koppel
Kinoafisha Persons Liisa Koppel

Liisa Koppel

Liisa Koppel

Date of Birth
28 March 2003
Age
18 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
4 October 2021
Actor type
The Adventurer, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

The Fencer 7.1
The Fencer (2015)
Kid Detectives and the Secret of the White Lady 6.6
Kid Detectives and the Secret of the White Lady (2013)

Filmography

The Fencer 7.1
The Fencer Miekkailija
Sport, Biography 2015, Finland / Estonia / Germany
Kid Detectives and the Secret of the White Lady 6.6
Kid Detectives and the Secret of the White Lady Väikelinna detektiivid ja valge daami saladus
Adventure, Drama, Family 2013, Estonia
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