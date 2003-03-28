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Filmography
Liisa Koppel
Liisa Koppel
Kinoafisha
Persons
Liisa Koppel
Liisa Koppel
Liisa Koppel
Date of Birth
28 March 2003
Age
18 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
4 October 2021
Actor type
The Adventurer
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.1
The Fencer
(2015)
6.6
Kid Detectives and the Secret of the White Lady
(2013)
Filmography
7.1
The Fencer
Miekkailija
Sport, Biography
2015, Finland / Estonia / Germany
6.6
Kid Detectives and the Secret of the White Lady
Väikelinna detektiivid ja valge daami saladus
Adventure, Drama, Family
2013, Estonia
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