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Poster of Free Money
6.7
Kinoafisha Films Free Money
6.7

Free Money

, 2023
Free Money
Estonia / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Poster of Free Money
6.7

Synopsis

Where would you look for help if the bank refused your loan application, which you saw as so certain? This is the kind of problem Taavi and Liisa find themselves facing. Would a lottery ticket be helpful, or instead a few thousand Bitcoins that were floating around in your tech box ten years ago? Meanwhile, enthusiastic entrepreneur Maximillion enjoys the attention of his crypto exchange and can't wait for the collapse of classic banking with his beautiful Armani. The head of the pension fund, Erik, however, keeps his sanity and avoids everything digital. After all, only what you understand and grasp is worth investing in. But what do you do when even your 12-year-old son already earns more than you?

Cast

Miklós Bányai
Maximillion
Ivo Uukkivi
Erik
Steffi Pähn
Liisa
Katariina Unt
Märt Pius
Taavi
Amanda Hermiine Künnapas
Armani
Einar Kuusk
Branimir
Mari Lill
Granny Aino
Mathias Kermes
Kevin
Indrek Kasela
Boat Captain
Aidan Carroll
Laszlo
Director Rain Rannu
Writer Rain Rannu
Composer Bert On Beats
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Estonia
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 4 September 2023
Release date
8 September 2023 Estonia
Production Tallifornia
Also known as
Vaba raha, Free Money, 命運富費中

Film rating

6.7
Rate 15 votes
6.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 15 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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