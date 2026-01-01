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Maiken Schmidt Maiken Schmidt
Kinoafisha Persons Maiken Schmidt

Maiken Schmidt

Maiken Schmidt

Date of Birth
17 April 1985
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Perfect Strangers 8.1
Perfect Strangers (2026)
Tõde ja õigus 8.0
Tõde ja õigus (2019)
1944 7.0
1944 (2015)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Perfect Strangers 8.1
Perfect Strangers Täiuslikud võõrad
Comedy, Drama 2026, Estonia / Latvia / Lithuania
Fools of Fame 4.9
Fools of Fame Kuulsuse narrid
Comedy 2023, Estonia
Tõde ja õigus 8
Tõde ja õigus Tõde ja õigus
Drama 2019, Estonia
1944 7
1944 1944
Drama, War 2015, Estonia / Finland
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