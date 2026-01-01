Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Maiken Schmidt
Maiken Schmidt
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maiken Schmidt
Maiken Schmidt
Maiken Schmidt
Date of Birth
17 April 1985
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.1
Perfect Strangers
(2026)
8.0
Tõde ja õigus
(2019)
7.0
1944
(2015)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
War
Year
All
2026
2023
2019
2015
All
4
Films
4
Actor
4
8.1
Perfect Strangers
Täiuslikud võõrad
Comedy, Drama
2026, Estonia / Latvia / Lithuania
4.9
Fools of Fame
Kuulsuse narrid
Comedy
2023, Estonia
8
Tõde ja õigus
Tõde ja õigus
Drama
2019, Estonia
7
1944
1944
Drama, War
2015, Estonia / Finland
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree