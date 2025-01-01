Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Apted Awards

Awards and nominations of Michael Apted

Michael Apted
BAFTA Awards 1992 BAFTA Awards 1992
Flaherty Documentary Award (TV)
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1985 BAFTA Awards 1985
Flaherty Documentary Award (TV)
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1974 BAFTA Awards 1974
Best Single Play
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2006 BAFTA Awards 2006
Factual Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1999 BAFTA Awards 1999
Flaherty Documentary Award (TV)
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1983 BAFTA Awards 1983
Single Drama
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 1995 Berlin International Film Festival 1995
Forum of New Cinema
Winner
Moscow International Film Festival 1991 Moscow International Film Festival 1991
Golden St. George
Nominee
Moscow International Film Festival 1973 Moscow International Film Festival 1973
Golden Prize
Nominee
