Michael Apted
Awards
Awards and nominations of Michael Apted
BAFTA Awards 1992
Flaherty Documentary Award (TV)
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1985
Flaherty Documentary Award (TV)
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1974
Best Single Play
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2006
Factual Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1999
Flaherty Documentary Award (TV)
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1983
Single Drama
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 1995
Forum of New Cinema
Winner
Moscow International Film Festival 1991
Golden St. George
Nominee
Moscow International Film Festival 1973
Golden Prize
Nominee
