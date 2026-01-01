Menu
Marvin Linke
Marvin Linke
Marvin Linke
Date of Birth
9 June 1992
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
The Adventurer, Dramatic actor, Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.5
Das Boot
(2018)
6.7
Whisper 2
(2015)
6.7
Ostwind
(2013)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Drama
Family
Thriller
War
Year
All
2021
2019
2018
2017
2015
2013
All
6
Films
5
TV Shows
1
Actor
6
6.1
Ostwind - Der große Orkan
Ostwind — Der große Orkan
Adventure, Family
2021, Germany
Watch trailer
5.5
Whisper 4
Ostwind: Aris Ankunft
Family
2019, Germany
7.5
Das Boot
Drama, Thriller, War
2018, Germany/Czechia
6.3
Whisper 3
Ostwind 3: Aufbruch nach Ora
Family, Adventure
2017, Germany
6.7
Whisper 2
Ostwind 2
Adventure, Drama, Family
2015, Germany
6.7
Ostwind
Ostwind - Zusammen sind wir frei
Family
2013, Germany
