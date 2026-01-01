Menu
Marvin Linke

Date of Birth
9 June 1992
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
The Adventurer, Dramatic actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Das Boot 7.5
Das Boot (2018)
Whisper 2 6.7
Whisper 2 (2015)
Ostwind 6.7
Ostwind (2013)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Ostwind - Der große Orkan 6.1
Ostwind - Der große Orkan Ostwind — Der große Orkan
Adventure, Family 2021, Germany
Whisper 4 5.5
Whisper 4 Ostwind: Aris Ankunft
Family 2019, Germany
Das Boot 7.5
Das Boot
Drama, Thriller, War 2018, Germany/Czechia
Whisper 3 6.3
Whisper 3 Ostwind 3: Aufbruch nach Ora
Family, Adventure 2017, Germany
Whisper 2 6.7
Whisper 2 Ostwind 2
Adventure, Drama, Family 2015, Germany
Ostwind 6.7
Ostwind Ostwind - Zusammen sind wir frei
Family 2013, Germany
