few votes IMDb Rating: 7.6
Kinoafisha TV Shows Das Boot

Das Boot (2018 - …)

Das Boot 18+
Production year 2018
Country Germany/Czechia
Total seasons 4 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel Sky1
Runtime 32 hours 0 minute

TV series description

In Nazi-occupied France, the German command attempts to establish cooperation with the local authorities. The compliant citizens are being recruited into the Third Reich, but within the ranks, there is distrust towards representatives of the "inferior" races. Simona Strasser, a German woman who has lived her whole life in France, joins the Gestapo. Her brother, Frank, a submarine officer, asks her to deliver something to an acquaintance before his departure for training. Their meeting is disrupted by a raid, and later Simona learns that Frank has been involved with the underground resistance all along.
Cast
Robert Stadlober
Pit Bukowski
Rainer Bock
Franz Dinda
Tom Wlaschiha
Julius Feldmeier
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
7.6 IMDb
Seasons
Das Boot - Season 1 Season 1
2018, 8 episodes
 
Das Boot - Season 2 Season 2
2020, 8 episodes
 
Das Boot - Season 3 Season 3
2022, 10 episodes
 
Das Boot - Season 4 Season 4
2023, 6 episodes
 
Stills
