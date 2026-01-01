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Jannis Niew&#246;hner
Jannis Niewöhner Jannis Niewöhner
Kinoafisha Persons Jannis Niewöhner

Jannis Niewöhner

Jannis Niewöhner

Date of Birth
30 March 1992
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actor
Place of Birth
Krefeld, Federal Republic of Germany
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Fantasy hero, The Adventurer

Popular Films

The Collini Case 7.7
The Collini Case (2019)
The New Look 7.3
The New Look (2024)
Munich: The Edge of War 7.1
Munich: The Edge of War (2022)

Filmography

22 Bahnen 6.9
22 Bahnen 22 Bahnen
Drama 2025, Germany
The New Look 7.3
The New Look
Drama 2024, USA
Hagen 6
Hagen Hagen - Im Tal der Nibelungen
Action, Drama, Fantasy 2024, Czechia / Germany
Watch trailer
Stella: A Life 6.2
Stella: A Life Stella: A Life
Drama, War 2023, Austria / Germany / Switzerland
Munich: The Edge of War 7.1
Munich: The Edge of War Munich: The Edge of War
Drama, History 2022, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Narcissus and Goldmund 6.4
Narcissus and Goldmund Narziss und Goldmund
Drama 2020, Austria / Germany
Cortex 5.9
Cortex Cortex
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2020, Germany
Watch trailer
The Collini Case 7.7
The Collini Case Der Fall Collini
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2019, Germany
Watch trailer
Show more
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