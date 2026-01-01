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Jannis Niewöhner
Jannis Niewöhner
Kinoafisha
Persons
Jannis Niewöhner
Jannis Niewöhner
Jannis Niewöhner
Date of Birth
30 March 1992
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actor
Place of Birth
Krefeld, Federal Republic of Germany
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Fantasy hero
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.7
The Collini Case
(2019)
7.3
The New Look
(2024)
7.1
Munich: The Edge of War
(2022)
Filmography
6.9
22 Bahnen
22 Bahnen
Drama
2025, Germany
7.3
The New Look
Drama
2024, USA
6
Hagen
Hagen - Im Tal der Nibelungen
Action, Drama, Fantasy
2024, Czechia / Germany
Watch trailer
6.2
Stella: A Life
Stella: A Life
Drama, War
2023, Austria / Germany / Switzerland
7.1
Munich: The Edge of War
Munich: The Edge of War
Drama, History
2022, Great Britain
Watch trailer
6.4
Narcissus and Goldmund
Narziss und Goldmund
Drama
2020, Austria / Germany
5.9
Cortex
Cortex
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2020, Germany
Watch trailer
7.7
The Collini Case
Der Fall Collini
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2019, Germany
Watch trailer
Show more
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