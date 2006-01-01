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About
Filmography
Luna Paiano
Luna Paiano
Kinoafisha
Persons
Luna Paiano
Luna Paiano
Luna Paiano
Date of Birth
1 January 2006
Age
20 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
The Adventurer
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
6.1
Ostwind - Der große Orkan
(2021)
5.5
Whisper 4
(2019)
5.5
Mr. Moll and the Chocolate Factory
(2017)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Comedy
Family
Year
All
2021
2019
2017
All
3
Films
3
Actress
3
6.1
Ostwind - Der große Orkan
Ostwind — Der große Orkan
Adventure, Family
2021, Germany
Watch trailer
5.5
Whisper 4
Ostwind: Aris Ankunft
Family
2019, Germany
5.5
Mr. Moll and the Chocolate Factory
Papa Moll
Adventure, Comedy, Family
2017, Switzerland
Watch trailer
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