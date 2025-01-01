Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lesley Manville
Awards
Awards and nominations of Lesley Manville
Lesley Manville
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Lesley Manville
Academy Awards, USA 2018
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2023
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2024
Supporting Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2023
Supporting Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2019
Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2018
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2017
Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2016
Supporting Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2011
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree