Kinoafisha Persons Lesley Manville Awards

Lesley Manville
Awards and nominations of Lesley Manville
Academy Awards, USA 2018 Academy Awards, USA 2018
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2023 Golden Globes, USA 2023
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2024 BAFTA Awards 2024
Supporting Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2023 BAFTA Awards 2023
Supporting Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2019 BAFTA Awards 2019
Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2018 BAFTA Awards 2018
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2017 BAFTA Awards 2017
Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2016 BAFTA Awards 2016
Supporting Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2011 BAFTA Awards 2011
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
