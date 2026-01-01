Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Elizabeth Bogush
Elizabeth Bogush
Kinoafisha
Persons
Elizabeth Bogush
Elizabeth Bogush
Elizabeth Bogush
Date of Birth
24 September 1977
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
8.7
How I Met Your Mother
(2005)
8.3
The Mentalist
(2008)
8.2
Scrubs
(2001)
Filmography
Scrubs
Comedy, Sitcom
2026, USA
5.8
Suits: L.A.
Drama
2025, USA
5.4
Cooties
Cooties
Horror, Comedy
2014, USA
Watch trailer
7.9
The Blacklist
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2013, USA
7.8
Masters of Sex
Drama, Romantic, History
2013, USA
7.6
Common Law
Drama, Comedy, Crime
2012, USA
6.3
The Forgotten
Drama, Crime
2009, USA
6.9
NCIS: Los Angeles
Drama, Action, Crime
2009, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree