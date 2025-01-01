Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Danielle Brooks Awards

Danielle Brooks
Awards and nominations of Danielle Brooks
Academy Awards, USA 2024 Academy Awards, USA 2024
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes 2024 Golden Globes 2024
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Television Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2024 BAFTA Awards 2024
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
