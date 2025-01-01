Menu
Danielle Brooks
Awards
Awards and nominations of Danielle Brooks
Danielle Brooks
Awards and nominations of Danielle Brooks
Academy Awards, USA 2024
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes 2024
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Television Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Television Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2024
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
