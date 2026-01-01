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Kinoafisha Persons Sharon Horgan Awards

Awards and nominations of Sharon Horgan

Sharon Horgan
Awards and nominations of Sharon Horgan
Primetime Emmy Awards 2025 Primetime Emmy Awards 2025
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016 Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2023 BAFTA Awards 2023
Drama Series
Winner
Writer, Comedy
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2022 BAFTA Awards 2022
Scripted Comedy
Winner
Scripted Comedy
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2024 BAFTA Awards 2024
Leading Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2020 BAFTA Awards 2020
Scripted Comedy
Nominee
 Scripted Comedy
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2018 BAFTA Awards 2018
Best Scripted Comedy
Nominee
 Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2016 BAFTA Awards 2016
Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2009 BAFTA Awards 2009
Best Comedy Performance
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2007 BAFTA Awards 2007
Best Situation Comedy
Nominee
 Best Situation Comedy
Nominee
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