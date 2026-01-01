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Sharon Horgan
Awards
Awards and nominations of Sharon Horgan
Sharon Horgan
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Sharon Horgan
Primetime Emmy Awards 2025
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2023
Drama Series
Winner
Writer, Comedy
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2022
Scripted Comedy
Winner
Scripted Comedy
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2024
Leading Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2020
Scripted Comedy
Nominee
Scripted Comedy
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2018
Best Scripted Comedy
Nominee
Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2016
Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2009
Best Comedy Performance
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2007
Best Situation Comedy
Nominee
Best Situation Comedy
Nominee
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