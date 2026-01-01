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About
Filmography
Shahana Goswami
Shahana Goswami
Kinoafisha
Persons
Shahana Goswami
Shahana Goswami
Shahana Goswami
Date of Birth
6 May 1986
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.3
Neeyat
(2023)
7.1
Santosh
(2024)
6.6
Zwigato
(2022)
Filmography
7.1
Santosh
Santosh
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2024, France / Germany / Great Britain
7.3
Neeyat
Neeyat
Crime, Detective, Thriller
2023, India
6.6
Zwigato
Zwigato
Drama
2022, India
6.6
Under Construction
Under Construction
Drama
2015, Bangladesh
6.2
Midnight's Children
Midnight's Children / Winds of Change
Drama
2012, Canada
6.1
Ra.One
Ra.One
Adventure, Action, Sci-Fi
2011, USA / India
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