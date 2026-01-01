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Shahana Goswami Shahana Goswami
Kinoafisha Persons Shahana Goswami

Shahana Goswami

Shahana Goswami

Date of Birth
6 May 1986
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Neeyat 7.3
Neeyat (2023)
Santosh 7.1
Santosh (2024)
Zwigato 6.6
Zwigato (2022)

Filmography

Santosh 7.1
Santosh Santosh
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2024, France / Germany / Great Britain
Neeyat 7.3
Neeyat Neeyat
Crime, Detective, Thriller 2023, India
Zwigato 6.6
Zwigato Zwigato
Drama 2022, India
Under Construction 6.6
Under Construction Under Construction
Drama 2015, Bangladesh
Midnight's Children 6.2
Midnight's Children Midnight's Children / Winds of Change
Drama 2012, Canada
Ra.One 6.1
Ra.One Ra.One
Adventure, Action, Sci-Fi 2011, USA / India
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