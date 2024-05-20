Menu
Kinoafisha Films Santosh

Santosh

Santosh 18+
Synopsis

A government scheme sees newly widowed Santosh inherit her husband’s job as a police constable in the rural badlands of Northern India. When a low-caste girl is found raped and murdered, she is pulled into the investigation under the wing of charismatic feminist inspector Sharma.
Country France / Germany / Great Britain
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2024
Online premiere 17 February 2025
World premiere 20 May 2024
Release date
17 July 2024 France
21 March 2025 Great Britain 15
10 January 2025 India
15 May 2025 Israel
7 March 2025 Lithuania N16
12 September 2024 Netherlands 16
14 March 2025 Spain
18 April 2025 Taiwan
27 December 2024 USA
Budget $5,000,000
Worldwide Gross $1,286,170
Production Haut et Court, Razor Film Produktion GmbH, Suitable Pictures
Also known as
Santosh, Santosh - Vozes da Hierarquia, Secretos de un crimen (Santosh), Η αστυφύλακας Σαντός, Сантош, 警上添花
Director
Sandhya Suri
Cast
Shahana Goswami
Sunita Rajwar
Pratibha Awasthy
Shashi Beniwal
Sanjay Bishnoi
Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Interesting facts

For her debut narrative film, Sandhya Suri, formerly a documentary filmmaker, drew inspiration from a gang-rape case in New Delhi. Prior to filming, she spoke with several police widows who had become officers under the "law of compassion".

Quotes
Geeta Sharma There are two kinds of untouchables, in this country. The ones that no one wants to touch. And those that no one has the right to touch.
