Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yuriy Borisov
Awards
Awards and nominations of Yuriy Borisov
Yuriy Borisov
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Yuriy Borisov
Academy Awards, USA 2025
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2025
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2025
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree