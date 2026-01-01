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Kinoafisha Persons Yuriy Borisov Awards

Awards and nominations of Yuriy Borisov

Yuriy Borisov
Awards and nominations of Yuriy Borisov
Academy Awards, USA 2025 Academy Awards, USA 2025
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2025 Golden Globes, USA 2025
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2025 BAFTA Awards 2025
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
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