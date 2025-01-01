Menu
Kinoafisha Films Artificial

Artificial

Artificial 18+
Synopsis

Described as a comedy-drama about the period at the artificial intelligence company OpenAI in 2023 that saw CEO Sam Altman fired and rehired in a matter of days. Further details TBA.
Country Italy / USA
Production Amazon MGM Studios, Heyday Films
Director
Luca Guadagnino
Cast
Monica Barbaro
Andrew Garfield
Cooper Koch
Yuriy Borisov
Fedor Fedotov
Cast and Crew

Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
