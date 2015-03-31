"Younger" is an American series created by Darren Star, the creator of "Sex and the City". The plot revolves around women in a big city, but with a completely different story. The main character, Liza, is already forty years old and feels that her failed marriage was a lie, and now she is too old for something new. Her successful career is long gone, and no publishing house or magazine is willing to hire her after a nearly twenty-year break. One day, with the help of her best friend Maggie, Liza successfully pretends to be a twenty-six-year-old girl and lands a job at a publishing company, as well as a young lover. Now she is surrounded by a divorced boss who despises yesterday's schoolgirls, and new young friends whose journey is just beginning.

