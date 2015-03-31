Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Younger

Younger (2015 - …)

Younger 18+
Production year 2015
Country USA
Total seasons 7 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel TV Land
Runtime 42 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Younger" is an American series created by Darren Star, the creator of "Sex and the City". The plot revolves around women in a big city, but with a completely different story. The main character, Liza, is already forty years old and feels that her failed marriage was a lie, and now she is too old for something new. Her successful career is long gone, and no publishing house or magazine is willing to hire her after a nearly twenty-year break. One day, with the help of her best friend Maggie, Liza successfully pretends to be a twenty-six-year-old girl and lands a job at a publishing company, as well as a young lover. Now she is surrounded by a divorced boss who despises yesterday's schoolgirls, and new young friends whose journey is just beginning.
Creator
Darren Star
Darren Star
Molly Bernard
Molly Bernard Lauren Heller
Hilary Duff
Hilary Duff Kelsey Peters
Nico Tortorella
Nico Tortorella Josh
Peter Hermann
Peter Hermann Charles Brooks
Miriam Shor
Miriam Shor Diana Trout
7.5
7.8 IMDb
Seasons
Younger - Season 1 Season 1
2015, 12 episodes
 
Younger - Season 2 Season 2
2016, 12 episodes
 
Younger - Season 3 Season 3
2016, 12 episodes
 
Younger - Season 4 Season 4
2017, 12 episodes
 
Younger - Season 5 Season 5
2018, 12 episodes
 
Younger - Season 6 Season 6
2019, 12 episodes
 
Younger - Season 7 Season 7
2021, 12 episodes
 
Stills
