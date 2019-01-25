Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Der Pass

Der Pass (2019 - 2023)

Der Pass 18+
Production year 2019
Country Germany
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 51 minutes
TV channel Sky1
Runtime 20 hours 24 minutes

TV series description

The series "Der Pass" is an Austrian-German detective story about the investigation of a murder in the Alps. The body of a man is discovered right on the border stone between two states. His documents are fake, and a horse's tail is clenched in his stiffened hand. There are no other clues. Moreover, the crime itself seems to have occurred elsewhere. Detectives from Germany and Austria have to work together. The optimistic German, Elli, and the gloomy Austrian, Gideon, find a lead. It appears that a horrifying cult is operating in a quiet corner far from civilization.
Creator
Philipp Stennert
Philipp Stennert
Cyrill Boss
Cyrill Boss
Hanno Koffler Claas Wallinger
Lukas Miko Brunner
Julia Jentsch
Julia Jentsch Ellie Stocker
Nicholas Ofczarek
Nicholas Ofczarek Gedeon Winter
Seasons
Der Pass - Season 1 Season 1
2019, 8 episodes
 
Der Pass - Season 2 Season 2
2022, 8 episodes
 
Der Pass - Season 3 Season 3
2023, 8 episodes
 
