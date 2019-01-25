The series "Der Pass" is an Austrian-German detective story about the investigation of a murder in the Alps. The body of a man is discovered right on the border stone between two states. His documents are fake, and a horse's tail is clenched in his stiffened hand. There are no other clues. Moreover, the crime itself seems to have occurred elsewhere. Detectives from Germany and Austria have to work together. The optimistic German, Elli, and the gloomy Austrian, Gideon, find a lead. It appears that a horrifying cult is operating in a quiet corner far from civilization.

