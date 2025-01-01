Menu
Kinoafisha
Persons
Pawel Pawlikowski
Awards
Awards and nominations of Pawel Pawlikowski
Pawel Pawlikowski
Academy Awards, USA 2019
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2018
Best Director
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2015
Best Film Not in the English Language
Winner
Best Film Not in the English Language
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2005
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Winner
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2001
Carl Foreman Award for the Most Promising Newcomer
Winner
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Nominee
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2019
Best Film Not in the English Language
Nominee
Best Film Not in the English Language
Nominee
Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2000
Cinema of the Present - Lion of the Year
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 2013
Special Presentations
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 2005
Best Feature Film
Nominee
