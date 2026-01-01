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Yury Kireyev Yury Kireyev
Kinoafisha Persons Yury Kireyev

Yury Kireyev

Yury Kireyev

Date of Birth
16 October 1923
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
10 March 1988
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Romantic hero

Popular Films

My, dvoe muzhchin 7.6
My, dvoe muzhchin (1962)
The Road to 'Saturn' 7.0
The Road to 'Saturn' (1967)
Poslednie zalpy 7.0
Poslednie zalpy (1960)

Filmography

Prisoners of Beaumont 5.8
Prisoners of Beaumont Uzniki Bomona
War, Biography, Drama 1970, USSR
The Road to 'Saturn' 7
The Road to 'Saturn' Put v 'Saturn'
Action, War 1967, USSR
Where Are You Now, Maxim? 6.7
Where Are You Now, Maxim? Gde ty teper, Maksim?
Drama 1965, USSR
My, dvoe muzhchin 7.6
My, dvoe muzhchin My, dvoe muzhchin
Drama, Romantic 1962, USSR
Poslednie zalpy 7
Poslednie zalpy Poslednie zalpy
Drama, War 1960, USSR
On the Roads of War 5.7
On the Roads of War Na dorogakh voyny
War 1959, USSR
Nochnoy patrul 6.6
Nochnoy patrul Nochnoy patrul
Crime, Detective 1957, USSR
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