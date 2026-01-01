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Filmography
Yury Kireyev
Yury Kireyev
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yury Kireyev
Yury Kireyev
Yury Kireyev
Date of Birth
16 October 1923
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
10 March 1988
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.6
My, dvoe muzhchin
(1962)
7.0
The Road to 'Saturn'
(1967)
7.0
Poslednie zalpy
(1960)
Filmography
5.8
Prisoners of Beaumont
Uzniki Bomona
War, Biography, Drama
1970, USSR
7
The Road to 'Saturn'
Put v 'Saturn'
Action, War
1967, USSR
6.7
Where Are You Now, Maxim?
Gde ty teper, Maksim?
Drama
1965, USSR
7.6
My, dvoe muzhchin
My, dvoe muzhchin
Drama, Romantic
1962, USSR
7
Poslednie zalpy
Poslednie zalpy
Drama, War
1960, USSR
5.7
On the Roads of War
Na dorogakh voyny
War
1959, USSR
6.6
Nochnoy patrul
Nochnoy patrul
Crime, Detective
1957, USSR
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