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Poster of Where Are You Now, Maxim?
6.7
Kinoafisha Films Where Are You Now, Maxim?
6.7

Where Are You Now, Maxim?

, 1965
Gde ty teper, Maksim?
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of Where Are You Now, Maxim?
6.7

Synopsis

A story of a young man who is returning to his home town after being evacuated as a boy during WWII.

Cast

Yuriy Nazarov
Yuriy Nazarov
Nikolay Butaforov
Inna Churikova
Inna Churikova
Anzhelika
Viktor Avdyushko
Grigoryich
Mikhail Gluzskiy
Mikhail Gluzskiy
Nina Menshikova
Nina Menshikova
Mama Maksima
Valeri Ryzhakov
Valeri Ryzhakov
Emmanuil Geller
Lyudmila Gladunko
Dinka
Irina Gubanova
Irina Gubanova
Alla
Valeriy Nosik
Valeriy Nosik
Mishka
Boris Tokarev
Boris Tokarev
Maksim Bobtsov
Наташа Чечёткина
Director Edmond Keosayan
Writer Вильям Козлов, Sergei Yermolinsky, William Kozlov
Composer Dzhon Ter-Tatevosyan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 21 minutes
Production year 1965
World premiere 14 June 1965
Release date
14 June 1965 Russia
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Gde ty teper, Maksim?, Az út kezdetén, Gde si Maksime, Gdzie jesteś, Maksymie?, Junge Jahre, Где ты теперь, Максим?

Film rating

6.7
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
Updated 14 April 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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