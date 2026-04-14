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6.7
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Where Are You Now, Maxim?
6.7
Where Are You Now, Maxim?
, 1965
Gde ty teper, Maksim?
USSR / Drama / 18+
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Posters
6.7
Synopsis
A story of a young man who is returning to his home town after being evacuated as a boy during WWII.
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Cast
Yuriy Nazarov
Nikolay Butaforov
Inna Churikova
Anzhelika
Viktor Avdyushko
Grigoryich
Mikhail Gluzskiy
Nina Menshikova
Mama Maksima
Valeri Ryzhakov
Emmanuil Geller
Lyudmila Gladunko
Dinka
Irina Gubanova
Alla
Valeriy Nosik
Mishka
Boris Tokarev
Maksim Bobtsov
Наташа Чечёткина
Director
Edmond Keosayan
Writer
Вильям Козлов
,
Sergei Yermolinsky
,
William Kozlov
Composer
Dzhon Ter-Tatevosyan
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 21 minutes
Production year
1965
World premiere
14 June 1965
Release date
14 June 1965
Russia
Production
Mosfilm
Also known as
Gde ty teper, Maksim?, Az út kezdetén, Gde si Maksime, Gdzie jesteś, Maksymie?, Junge Jahre, Где ты теперь, Максим?
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Film rating
6.7
Rate
10
votes
6.7
IMDb
Updated 14 April 2026
Showtimes
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