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Margaret Rutherford
Margaret Rutherford
Kinoafisha
Persons
Margaret Rutherford
Margaret Rutherford
Margaret Rutherford
Date of Birth
11 May 1892
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
22 May 1972
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.7
Chimes at Midnight
(1965)
7.4
The Importance of Being Earnest
(1952)
7.4
Murder, She Said
(1961)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Romantic
Thriller
War
Year
All
1967
1965
1964
1963
1961
1957
1952
All
9
Films
9
Actor
9
5.6
A Countess from Hong Kong
A Countess from Hong Kong
Romantic, Comedy
1967, Great Britain / USA
7.7
Chimes at Midnight
Campanadas a medianoche
Drama, War, Comedy
1965, France / Spain / Switzerland
7.1
Murder Most Foul
Murder Most Foul
Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Crime
1964, Great Britain
7
Murder Ahoy
Murder Ahoy
Comedy, Crime, Drama
1964, Great Britain
6.3
The V.I.P.s
The V.I.P.s
Drama
1963, Great Britain
7.3
Murder at the Gallop
Murder at the Gallop
Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Crime, Detective
1963, Great Britain
7.4
Murder, She Said
Murder She Said
Comedy, Crime, Drama
1961, Great Britain
6.9
The Smallest Show on Earth
The Smallest Show on Earth
Comedy
1957,
7.4
The Importance of Being Earnest
The Importance of Being Earnest
Drama, Comedy
1952, Great Britain
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