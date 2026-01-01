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Margaret Rutherford Margaret Rutherford
Kinoafisha Persons Margaret Rutherford

Margaret Rutherford

Margaret Rutherford

Date of Birth
11 May 1892
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
22 May 1972
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Chimes at Midnight 7.7
Chimes at Midnight (1965)
The Importance of Being Earnest 7.4
The Importance of Being Earnest (1952)
Murder, She Said 7.4
Murder, She Said (1961)

Filmography

Genre
Year
A Countess from Hong Kong 5.6
A Countess from Hong Kong A Countess from Hong Kong
Romantic, Comedy 1967, Great Britain / USA
Chimes at Midnight 7.7
Chimes at Midnight Campanadas a medianoche
Drama, War, Comedy 1965, France / Spain / Switzerland
Murder Most Foul 7.1
Murder Most Foul Murder Most Foul
Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Crime 1964, Great Britain
Murder Ahoy 7
Murder Ahoy Murder Ahoy
Comedy, Crime, Drama 1964, Great Britain
The V.I.P.s 6.3
The V.I.P.s The V.I.P.s
Drama 1963, Great Britain
Murder at the Gallop 7.3
Murder at the Gallop Murder at the Gallop
Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Crime, Detective 1963, Great Britain
Murder, She Said 7.4
Murder, She Said Murder She Said
Comedy, Crime, Drama 1961, Great Britain
The Smallest Show on Earth 6.9
The Smallest Show on Earth The Smallest Show on Earth
Comedy 1957,
The Importance of Being Earnest 7.4
The Importance of Being Earnest The Importance of Being Earnest
Drama, Comedy 1952, Great Britain
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