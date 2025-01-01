Menu
Awards and nominations of Pamela Adlon

Pamela Adlon
Awards and nominations of Pamela Adlon
Golden Globes, USA 2018 Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2002 Primetime Emmy Awards 2002
Outstanding Voice-Over Performance
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015 Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014 Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2013 Primetime Emmy Awards 2013
Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series
Nominee
