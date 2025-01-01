Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Pamela Adlon
Awards
Awards and nominations of Pamela Adlon
Pamela Adlon
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Pamela Adlon
Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2002
Outstanding Voice-Over Performance
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2013
Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree