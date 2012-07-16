Menu
Aleksandr Anisimov
Aleksandr Anisimov
Aleksandr Anisimov
Aleksandr Anisimov
Aleksandr Anisimov
Date of Birth
22 April 1938
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
16 July 2012
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Science-fiction hero
Popular Films
7.7
The Seventh Companion
(1967)
7.3
Braslet-2
(1967)
7.1
The Comedy of Errors
(1978)
Filmography
Sledy na vode
History
2017, Belarus
5.3
The Castle
The Castle
Drama
2015, Russia
Neveroyatnoye peremeshcheniye
Neveroyatnoye peremeshcheniye
Adventure, Family
2014, Belarus
4.5
Gololyod
Gololyod
Comedy, Drama
2002, Russia
6.1
Whit Monday
Dukhov den
Sci-Fi, Drama
1990, USSR
6.9
Derevenskaya istoriya
Derevenskaya istoriya
Drama
1982, USSR
5.9
Propavshiye sredi zhivykh
Propavshiye sredi zhivykh
Crime, Mystery
1981, USSR
6.3
Citizen Lyoshka
Grazhdanin Lyoshka
Comedy
1981, USSR
6.2
Taynoe golosovanie
Taynoe golosovanie
Drama
1980, USSR
7.1
The Comedy of Errors
Komediya oshibok
Comedy
1978, USSR
5.6
It's not my business
Menya eto ne kasaetsya
Crime, Detective, Thriller
1976, USSR
4.3
Belyy flyuger
Belyy flyuger
Family
1969, USSR
6.3
Goal! Goal! Another Goal!
Udar! Eshchyo udar!
Comedy, Sport
1968, USSR
7.7
The Seventh Companion
Sedmoy sputnik
Drama, War
1967, USSR
7.3
Braslet-2
Braslet-2
Drama
1967, USSR
