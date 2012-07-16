Menu
Aleksandr Anisimov

Date of Birth
22 April 1938
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
16 July 2012
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Science-fiction hero

Popular Films

The Seventh Companion 7.7
The Seventh Companion (1967)
Braslet-2 7.3
Braslet-2 (1967)
The Comedy of Errors 7.1
The Comedy of Errors (1978)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Sledy na vode
Sledy na vode
History 2017, Belarus
The Castle 5.3
The Castle The Castle
Drama 2015, Russia
Neveroyatnoye peremeshcheniye
Neveroyatnoye peremeshcheniye Neveroyatnoye peremeshcheniye
Adventure, Family 2014, Belarus
Gololyod 4.5
Gololyod Gololyod
Comedy, Drama 2002, Russia
Whit Monday 6.1
Whit Monday Dukhov den
Sci-Fi, Drama 1990, USSR
Derevenskaya istoriya 6.9
Derevenskaya istoriya Derevenskaya istoriya
Drama 1982, USSR
Propavshiye sredi zhivykh 5.9
Propavshiye sredi zhivykh Propavshiye sredi zhivykh
Crime, Mystery 1981, USSR
Citizen Lyoshka 6.3
Citizen Lyoshka Grazhdanin Lyoshka
Comedy 1981, USSR
Taynoe golosovanie 6.2
Taynoe golosovanie Taynoe golosovanie
Drama 1980, USSR
The Comedy of Errors 7.1
The Comedy of Errors Komediya oshibok
Comedy 1978, USSR
It's not my business 5.6
It's not my business Menya eto ne kasaetsya
Crime, Detective, Thriller 1976, USSR
Belyy flyuger 4.3
Belyy flyuger Belyy flyuger
Family 1969, USSR
Goal! Goal! Another Goal! 6.3
Goal! Goal! Another Goal! Udar! Eshchyo udar!
Comedy, Sport 1968, USSR
The Seventh Companion 7.7
The Seventh Companion Sedmoy sputnik
Drama, War 1967, USSR
Braslet-2 7.3
Braslet-2 Braslet-2
Drama 1967, USSR
