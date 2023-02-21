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7.1
Kinoafisha
Films
The Comedy of Errors
7.1
The Comedy of Errors
, 1978
Komediya oshibok
USSR / Comedy / 18+
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7.1
Synopsis
Two pairs of twins, once separated, find each other in the comedy finale. But before giving them the joy of this meeting, fate finally forces everyone to go through a series of adventures, sometimes funny, and sometimes dramatic ...
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Cast
Mikhail Kozakov
Antipholus of Syracuse
Mikhail Kononov
Dromio of Syracuse
Olga Antonova
Sofiko Chiaureli
A hetaera
Valery Matveyev
Duke of Ephesus
Natalya Danilova
Aleksandre Alaznispireli
Aleksandr Anisimov
A. Chernegin
Ramaz Chkhikvadze
Director
Vadim Gauzner
Writer
William Shakespeare
Composer
Vyacheslav Ganelin
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
2 hours 5 minutes
Production year
1978
World premiere
1 January 1978
Release date
1 January 1978
USSR
Production
Lenfilm Studio
Also known as
Komediya oshibok, Комедия ошибок, The Comedy of Errors
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Film rating
7.1
Rate
10
votes
7
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 21 February 2023
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