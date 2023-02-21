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Poster of The Comedy of Errors
7.1
Kinoafisha Films The Comedy of Errors
7.1

The Comedy of Errors

, 1978
Komediya oshibok
USSR / Comedy / 18+
Poster of The Comedy of Errors
7.1

Synopsis

Two pairs of twins, once separated, find each other in the comedy finale. But before giving them the joy of this meeting, fate finally forces everyone to go through a series of adventures, sometimes funny, and sometimes dramatic ...

Cast

Mikhail Kozakov
Mikhail Kozakov
Antipholus of Syracuse
Mikhail Kononov
Mikhail Kononov
Dromio of Syracuse
Olga Antonova
Sofiko Chiaureli
A hetaera
Valery Matveyev
Duke of Ephesus
Natalya Danilova
Natalya Danilova
Aleksandre Alaznispireli
Aleksandr Anisimov
A. Chernegin
Ramaz Chkhikvadze
Director Vadim Gauzner
Writer William Shakespeare
Composer Vyacheslav Ganelin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 2 hours 5 minutes
Production year 1978
World premiere 1 January 1978
Release date
1 January 1978 USSR
Production Lenfilm Studio
Also known as
Komediya oshibok, Комедия ошибок, The Comedy of Errors

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 21 February 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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