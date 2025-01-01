Menu
Michele Placido
Awards
Michele Placido
Awards and nominations of Michele Placido
Venice Film Festival 2021
Premio per l'inclusione Edipo Re (Giornate degli Autori)
Winner
Premio per l'inclusione Edipo Re (Giornate degli Autori)
Winner
Venice Film Festival 1998
FEDIC Award
Winner
Venice Film Festival 2009
Golden Lion
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2004
Golden Lion
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2002
Golden Lion
Nominee
Moscow International Film Festival 2017
For the Outstanding Achievement in the Career of Acting and Devotion to the Principles of K. Stanislavsky's School
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 1979
Best Actor
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 2006
Golden Berlin Bear
Nominee
