Simone Signoret Awards

Awards and nominations of Simone Signoret

Simone Signoret
Awards and nominations of Simone Signoret
Academy Awards, USA 1960 Academy Awards, USA 1960
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1966 Academy Awards, USA 1966
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1959 Cannes Film Festival 1959
Best Actress
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1966 Golden Globes, USA 1966
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1960 Golden Globes, USA 1960
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1966 Primetime Emmy Awards 1966
Outstanding Single Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Drama
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1959 BAFTA Awards 1959
Best Foreign Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1958 BAFTA Awards 1958
Best Foreign Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1953 BAFTA Awards 1953
Best Foreign Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1969 BAFTA Awards 1969
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1968 BAFTA Awards 1968
Best Foreign Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1966 BAFTA Awards 1966
Best Foreign Actress
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 1971 Berlin International Film Festival 1971
Best Actress
Winner
