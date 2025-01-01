Menu
Simone Signoret
Awards
Awards and nominations of Simone Signoret
Simone Signoret
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Simone Signoret
Academy Awards, USA 1960
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1966
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1959
Best Actress
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1966
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1960
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1966
Outstanding Single Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Drama
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1959
Best Foreign Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1958
Best Foreign Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1953
Best Foreign Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1969
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1968
Best Foreign Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1966
Best Foreign Actress
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 1971
Best Actress
Winner
