Kinoafisha Persons Cherry Jones Awards

Awards and nominations of Cherry Jones

Cherry Jones
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2009 Primetime Emmy Awards 2009
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
