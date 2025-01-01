Menu
Awards
Awards and nominations of Robert Wise
Robert Wise
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Robert Wise
Academy Awards, USA 1967
Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1966
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Best Achievement in Directing
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1962
Best Achievement in Directing
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1959
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1942
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1949
FIPRESCI Prize
Winner
Grand Prize of the Festival
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1967
Best Director
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1966
Best Director
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1964
Best Director
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1962
Best Director
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1959
Best Director
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1954
Golden Lion
Nominee
