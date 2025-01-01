Menu
Awards and nominations of Cybill Shepherd
Awards and nominations of Cybill Shepherd
Golden Globes, USA 1996
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1987
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1986
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1997
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1988
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1972
Most Promising Newcomer - Female
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1997
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1996
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1995
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1986
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
