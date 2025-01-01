Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Noah Baumbach
Persons
Noah Baumbach
Awards
Awards and nominations of Noah Baumbach
Noah Baumbach
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Noah Baumbach
Academy Awards, USA 2024
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2020
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2006
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2017
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Golden Globes 2024
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2020
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2024
Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2020
Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2022
Green Drop Award
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2019
Best Film
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2005
Dramatic
Winner
Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award
Winner
Dramatic
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 2019
Grolsch People's Choice Award
Nominee
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2013
Audience Award
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2010
Golden Berlin Bear
Nominee
Moscow International Film Festival 1995
Golden St. George
Nominee
