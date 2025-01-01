Menu
Stéphane Brizé
Awards and nominations of Stéphane Brizé
Stéphane Brizé
Awards and nominations of Stéphane Brizé
Cannes Film Festival 2015
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury - Special Mention
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2018
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1999
Golden Camera
Nominee
C.I.C.A.E. Award
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2016
Competition
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2023
Best Film
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2021
Best Film
Nominee
