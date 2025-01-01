Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Stéphane Brizé Awards

Stéphane Brizé
Awards and nominations of Stéphane Brizé
Cannes Film Festival 2015 Cannes Film Festival 2015
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury - Special Mention
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2018 Cannes Film Festival 2018
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1999 Cannes Film Festival 1999
Golden Camera
Nominee
 C.I.C.A.E. Award
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2016 Venice Film Festival 2016
Competition
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2023 Venice Film Festival 2023
Best Film
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2021 Venice Film Festival 2021
Best Film
Nominee
