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Poster of The Evening Labyrinth
6.8
Kinoafisha Films The Evening Labyrinth
6.8

The Evening Labyrinth

, 1981
Vecherniy labirint
USSR / Comedy / 18+
Poster of The Evening Labyrinth
6.8

Synopsis

A funny comedy about a group of inspectors preparing to build a labyrinth in a small town.

Cast

Vladimir Basov
Vladimir Basov
Viktor Ilichyov
Tatyana Vasileva
Tatyana Vasileva
Aleksandr Lazarev
Aleksandr Lazarev
Valentina Talyzina
Valentina Talyzina
Nikolay Parfyonov
Nikolay Parfyonov
Director Boris Bushmelev
Writer Georgiy Nikolaev
Composer Georgiy Garanyan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 15 minutes
Production year 1981
World premiere 28 March 1980
Release date
28 March 1980 Russia
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Vecherniy labirint, Вечерний лабиринт, Abendliches Labyrinth, The Evening Labyrinth

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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