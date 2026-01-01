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6.8
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The Evening Labyrinth
6.8
The Evening Labyrinth
, 1981
Vecherniy labirint
USSR / Comedy / 18+
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6.8
Synopsis
A funny comedy about a group of inspectors preparing to build a labyrinth in a small town.
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Cast
Vladimir Basov
Viktor Ilichyov
Tatyana Vasileva
Aleksandr Lazarev
Valentina Talyzina
Nikolay Parfyonov
Director
Boris Bushmelev
Writer
Georgiy Nikolaev
Composer
Georgiy Garanyan
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 15 minutes
Production year
1981
World premiere
28 March 1980
Release date
28 March 1980
Russia
Production
Mosfilm
Also known as
Vecherniy labirint, Вечерний лабиринт, Abendliches Labyrinth, The Evening Labyrinth
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Film rating
6.8
Rate
10
votes
6.8
IMDb
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Best Comedies
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