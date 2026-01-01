Mark Bernes

Menu
Date of Birth
11 October 1911
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
16 August 1969
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.5
Zhenya, Zhenechka and Katyusha
(1967)
7.5
Two Soldiers
(1943)
7.3
Maksimka
(1952)
Filmography
18
7.5
Zhenya, Zhenechka and Katyusha
Zhenya, Zhenechka i 'Katyusha'
Romantic, War
1967, USSR
6.7
Skazki russkogo lesa
Skazki russkogo lesa
Comedy, Music
1966, USSR
7.1
It Happened at the Police Station
Eto sluchilos v militsii
Drama
1963, USSR
6.6
Nochnoy patrul
Nochnoy patrul
Crime, Detective
1957, USSR
6.6
They Were the First
Oni byli pervymi
Drama, War
1956, USSR
6.7
Delo N. 306
Delo N. 306
Detective
1956, USSR
6.8
The Boys from Leningrad
Zapasnoy igrok
Comedy, Sport
1954, USSR
6.3
School of Courage
Shkola muzhestva
Drama, War
1954, USSR
6.9
The Frigid Sea
More studyonoye
Drama
1954, USSR
6.2
Lights on the River
Ogni na reke
Adventure
1953, USSR
7.3
Maksimka
Maksimka
Adventure, Children's
1952, USSR
6.6
The Third Blow
Tretiy udar
War, Drama
1948, USSR
6.1
The Turning Point
Velikiy perelom
Drama, War
1945, USSR
7.5
Two Soldiers
Dva boytsa
Drama, War
1943, USSR
Stebelkov v nebesah
Short
1941, USSR
6.1
The Fighters
Istrebiteli
Romantic, Drama, Adventure, War
1939, USSR
7.3
A Great Life
Bolshaya zhizn
Drama
1939, USSR
6.3
The Man with the Gun
Chelovek s ruzhyom
Drama, War, Comedy, History
1938, USSR
Photos
