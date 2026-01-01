Menu
Mark Bernes 2 photos
Date of Birth
11 October 1911
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
16 August 1969
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, The Adventurer

Filmography

Genre
Year
Zhenya, Zhenechka and Katyusha 7.5
Zhenya, Zhenechka and Katyusha Zhenya, Zhenechka i 'Katyusha'
Romantic, War 1967, USSR
Skazki russkogo lesa 6.7
Skazki russkogo lesa Skazki russkogo lesa
Comedy, Music 1966, USSR
It Happened at the Police Station 7.1
It Happened at the Police Station Eto sluchilos v militsii
Drama 1963, USSR
Nochnoy patrul 6.6
Nochnoy patrul Nochnoy patrul
Crime, Detective 1957, USSR
They Were the First 6.6
They Were the First Oni byli pervymi
Drama, War 1956, USSR
Delo N. 306 6.7
Delo N. 306 Delo N. 306
Detective 1956, USSR
The Boys from Leningrad 6.8
The Boys from Leningrad Zapasnoy igrok
Comedy, Sport 1954, USSR
School of Courage 6.3
School of Courage Shkola muzhestva
Drama, War 1954, USSR
The Frigid Sea 6.9
The Frigid Sea More studyonoye
Drama 1954, USSR
Lights on the River 6.2
Lights on the River Ogni na reke
Adventure 1953, USSR
Maksimka 7.3
Maksimka Maksimka
Adventure, Children's 1952, USSR
The Third Blow 6.6
The Third Blow Tretiy udar
War, Drama 1948, USSR
The Turning Point 6.1
The Turning Point Velikiy perelom
Drama, War 1945, USSR
Two Soldiers 7.5
Two Soldiers Dva boytsa
Drama, War 1943, USSR
Stebelkov v nebesah
Short 1941, USSR
The Fighters 6.1
The Fighters Istrebiteli
Romantic, Drama, Adventure, War 1939, USSR
A Great Life 7.3
A Great Life Bolshaya zhizn
Drama 1939, USSR
The Man with the Gun 6.3
The Man with the Gun Chelovek s ruzhyom
Drama, War, Comedy, History 1938, USSR

Photos

