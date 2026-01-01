Menu
Peter Sellers
Awards
Awards and nominations of Peter Sellers
Peter Sellers
Awards and nominations of Peter Sellers
Academy Awards, USA 1980
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1965
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1960
Best Live Action Short Film
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1980
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1977
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1976
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1965
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1963
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1978
Outstanding Continuing or Single Performance by a Supporting Actor in Variety or Music
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1960
Best British Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1981
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1965
Best British Actor
Nominee
Best British Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1963
Best British Actor
Nominee
