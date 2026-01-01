Menu
Peter Sellers
Academy Awards, USA 1980 Academy Awards, USA 1980
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1965 Academy Awards, USA 1965
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1960 Academy Awards, USA 1960
Best Live Action Short Film
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1980 Golden Globes, USA 1980
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1977 Golden Globes, USA 1977
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1976 Golden Globes, USA 1976
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1965 Golden Globes, USA 1965
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1963 Golden Globes, USA 1963
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1978 Primetime Emmy Awards 1978
Outstanding Continuing or Single Performance by a Supporting Actor in Variety or Music
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1960 BAFTA Awards 1960
Best British Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1981 BAFTA Awards 1981
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1965 BAFTA Awards 1965
Best British Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1963 BAFTA Awards 1963
Best British Actor
Nominee
