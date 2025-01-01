Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Debra Winger Awards

Awards and nominations of Debra Winger

Debra Winger
Academy Awards, USA 1994 Academy Awards, USA 1994
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1984 Academy Awards, USA 1984
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1983 Academy Awards, USA 1983
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1994 Golden Globes, USA 1994
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1984 Golden Globes, USA 1984
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1983 Golden Globes, USA 1983
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1981 Golden Globes, USA 1981
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
 New Star of the Year in a Motion Picture - Female
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2005 Primetime Emmy Awards 2005
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1994 BAFTA Awards 1994
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1981 BAFTA Awards 1981
Most Outstanding Newcomer to Leading Film Roles
Nominee
