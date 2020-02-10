"Reflection of the Rainbow" is a Russian detective series about the search for a serial killer. Two detectives investigate crimes that are connected by recurring clues - tapes of different colors. This signature is characteristic of maniacs, so a psychologist is invited to join the homicide department. Polina Orekhova is a police major and a single mother. She is assisted by Andrey Filatov, an experienced investigator. Together, they must explore the most insane theories and uncover how the killer is connected to the very heroes themselves.

