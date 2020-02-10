Menu
Otrazhenie radugi (2019 - 2020)

Отражение радуги 18+
Production year 2019
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 50 minutes
Runtime 10 hours 0 minute

"Reflection of the Rainbow" is a Russian detective series about the search for a serial killer. Two detectives investigate crimes that are connected by recurring clues - tapes of different colors. This signature is characteristic of maniacs, so a psychologist is invited to join the homicide department. Polina Orekhova is a police major and a single mother. She is assisted by Andrey Filatov, an experienced investigator. Together, they must explore the most insane theories and uncover how the killer is connected to the very heroes themselves.
Cast
Igor Sklyar
Andrey Merzlikin
Aleksandra Bortich
Fyodor Lavrov
Igor Mirkurbanov
Vladimir Sterzhakov
5 IMDb
Seasons
Otrazhenie radugi - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 12 episodes
 
