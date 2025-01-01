Menu
Awards and nominations of Jane Curtin

Jane Curtin
Golden Globes, USA 1985 Golden Globes, USA 1985
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1985 Primetime Emmy Awards 1985
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1984 Primetime Emmy Awards 1984
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1987 Primetime Emmy Awards 1987
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1979 Primetime Emmy Awards 1979
Outstanding Comedy-Variety or Music Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1978 Primetime Emmy Awards 1978
Outstanding Continuing or Single Performance by a Supporting Actress in Variety or Music
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
