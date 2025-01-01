Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Jane Curtin
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jane Curtin
Jane Curtin
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jane Curtin
Golden Globes, USA 1985
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1985
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1984
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1987
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1979
Outstanding Comedy-Variety or Music Program
Nominee
Outstanding Comedy-Variety or Music Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1978
Outstanding Continuing or Single Performance by a Supporting Actress in Variety or Music
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree