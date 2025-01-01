Menu
Alexander Yakin
Date of Birth
8 June 1990
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Popular Films
8.5
Trepachi
(2023)
7.5
Koroche
(2019)
7.4
Bukiny
(2023)
Filmography
12
Kukushkin
Comedy
2025, Russia
8.5
Trepachi
Comedy
2023, Russia
7.4
Bukiny
Comedy
2023, Russia
6.4
Devochka Nina i pokhititeli pianino
Devochka Nina i pokhititeli pianino
Children's, Family, Sci-Fi
2023, Russia
Bez pamyati
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2022, Russia
7.5
Koroche
Comedy
2019, Russia
6.8
Thunder and the House of Magic
The House of Magic
Animation, Family
2014, USA / Belgium
Vosmidesyatye
Comedy, Romantic
2012, Russia
Geroy nashego vremeni
Drama, History, Romantic
2007, Russia
Schastlivy vmeste
Comedy
2006, Russia
6.3
Parnikovyy effekt
Parnikovyy effekt
Romantic, Drama
2005, Russia
4.3
Kovcheg
Kovcheg
Comedy
2002, Russia
Koschey. Tri sestry
Animation
, Russia
