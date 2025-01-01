Menu
Alexander Yakin
Date of Birth
8 June 1990
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini

Popular Films

Trepachi 8.5
Trepachi (2023)
Koroche 7.5
Koroche (2019)
Bukiny 7.4
Bukiny (2023)

Filmography

Kukushkin
Comedy 2025, Russia
Trepachi 8.5
Trepachi
Comedy 2023, Russia
Bukiny 7.4
Bukiny
Comedy 2023, Russia
Devochka Nina i pokhititeli pianino 6.4
Devochka Nina i pokhititeli pianino
Children's, Family, Sci-Fi 2023, Russia
Bez pamyati
Bez pamyati
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2022, Russia
Koroche 7.5
Koroche
Comedy 2019, Russia
Thunder and the House of Magic 6.8
Thunder and the House of Magic
Animation, Family 2014, USA / Belgium
Vosmidesyatye
Vosmidesyatye
Comedy, Romantic 2012, Russia
Geroy nashego vremeni
Geroy nashego vremeni
Drama, History, Romantic 2007, Russia
Schastlivy vmeste
Schastlivy vmeste
Comedy 2006, Russia
Parnikovyy effekt 6.3
Parnikovyy effekt
Romantic, Drama 2005, Russia
Kovcheg 4.3
Kovcheg
Comedy 2002, Russia
Koschey. Tri sestry
Animation , Russia
