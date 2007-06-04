The TV series "A Hero of Our Time" is a Russian drama based on the novel by Mikhail Lermontov. The events take place in the Caucasus in 1837. A young nobleman and officer named Grigory Pechorin arrives from the capital to the location of a Russian regiment. He was sent to fight against his will, having been exiled to the mountains due to his involvement in an illegal duel. However, his new status and the danger of battles do not frighten the young man in the slightest. He believes that he has seen everything in his lifetime and feels tired of life.

