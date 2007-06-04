Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Geroy nashego vremeni poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Geroy nashego vremeni

Geroy nashego vremeni (2007 - 2007)

Герой нашего времени 18+
Production year 2007
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 52 minutes
TV channel Первый канал
Runtime 5 hours 12 minutes

TV series description

The TV series "A Hero of Our Time" is a Russian drama based on the novel by Mikhail Lermontov. The events take place in the Caucasus in 1837. A young nobleman and officer named Grigory Pechorin arrives from the capital to the location of a Russian regiment. He was sent to fight against his will, having been exiled to the mountains due to his involvement in an illegal duel. However, his new status and the danger of battles do not frighten the young man in the slightest. He believes that he has seen everything in his lifetime and feels tired of life.
Cast
Cast
Igor Petrenko
Igor Petrenko
Yuriy Kolokolnikov
Yuriy Kolokolnikov
Albert Filozov
Albert Filozov
Irina Alferova
Irina Alferova
Sergey Nikonenko
Sergey Nikonenko
Sergey Batalov
Sergey Batalov
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
6.7 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Geroy nashego vremeni - Season 1 Season 1
2007, 6 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more